No. 26-4-05817-0 SEA -PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, August 12, 2026
No. 26-4-05817-0 SEA
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF
WASHINGTON
FOR THE COUNTY OF KING
In re the Estate of THEODORE J. DUCKWORTH,
Deceased.
The administrator named below has been appointed as administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: AUGUST 12, 2026
ADMINISTRATOR: MICHAEL P. DUCKWORTH
ATTORNEY FOR THE ADMINISTRATOR: /s/ Jeannie Osgood Eric W. Stoll, WSBA #33188
Jeannie Osgood, WSBA #27551
Angela V. Cheung, WSBA#33084
ADDRESS FOR MAILING
OR SERVICE: c/o THE STOLL GROUP
2208 NW Market St, Ste 500
Seattle, WA 98107
COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS
AND CAUSE NUMBER:
KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
Case No. 26-4-05817-0 SEA
IDX-1034948
August 12, 19, 26, 2026