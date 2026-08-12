Cause No. 25-2-11023-6-Sheriff’s Sale

Cause No. 25-2-11023-6

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

RYAN R. WINCHESTER AND KEELEY D. WINCHESTER, HUSBAND AND WIFE; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: RYAN R. WINCHESTER AND KEELEY D. WINCHESTER, HUSBAND AND WIFE (IN REM), Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 22215 109TH ST EAST, BUCKLEY, WA 98321.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, September 25, 2026

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $208,536.17 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, August 4, 2026.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203,

Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 17, SADDLEBROOK, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED OCTOBER 24, 1990 UNDER RECORDING NO. 9010240400, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 7000120170

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

ZBS LAW, LLP

TOM B. PIERCE, ESQ

11335 NE 122ND WY, STE 105 KIRKLAND, WA. 98034

(206)209-0375

IDX-1034791

August 12, 19, 26, September 2, 2026