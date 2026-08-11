No. 26-4-01667— NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, August 11, 2026
No. 26-4-01667-7
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.010 & .015
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY
ESTATE OF:
VIRGINIA M. BEHRENS
JOELLE K. BEHRENS has been appointed and qualified as personal representative of the above estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060.0 This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
/s/ JOELLE K. BEHRENS
2605 18th Ave. Court NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Personal Representative
Date of First Publication:
August 11, 2026
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ JOHN E. SLOAN, WSBA # 3983
Attorney at Law
5119 47th Avenue NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
IDX-1034946
August 11, 18, 25, 2026