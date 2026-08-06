NO. 26-4-01935-8- PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Thursday, August 6, 2026
NO. 26-4-01935-8
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS RCW 11.40.030
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re the Estate of:
JOHN F. CLAPPER,
Deceased.
The personal representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATED July 28, 2026
Personal Representative /s/ CYNTHIA A. CLAPPER
11613 MADERA GARDENS DR.
SW
LAKEWOOD, WA 98499
Presented by:
EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC
By: /s/ Ahmad F. Khalaf Ahmad F. Khalaf, WSBA #50090
Amy C. Lewis, WSBA # 22176
Attorneys for Petitioners
909 A Street, Suite 600
Tacoma, Washington 98402
Email:akhalaf@eisenhowerlaw.com
Email:alewis@eisenhowerlaw.com
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: August 6, 202
IDX1034745
August 6, 13, 20, 2026