NO. 26-4-01807-6 -PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, August 5, 2026
NO. 26-4-01807-6
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re the Estate of:
PENELOPE H. LOUCAS,
Deceased.
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication: August 5, 2026
Decedent’s Date of Birth: May 6, 1940
Decedent’s Social Security Number: XXX-XX-5801
Personal Representative: Merna A. Hecht Attorney for the Personal Representative: HEATHER L. CRAWFORD Address for Mailing or Service: Comfort Davies Smith &
Crawford P.S.
1901 65th Ave. W, Suite 200
Tacoma, WA 98466-6225
DATED this 30th day of July, 2026. By: /s/ Merna A. Hecht, Personal Representative
COMFORT DAVIES SMITH & CRAWFORD P.S.
/s/ HEATHER L. CRAWFORD, WSBA #29962
Attorney for Personal Representative
IDX1034628
August 5, 12, 19, 2026