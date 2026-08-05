CITY OF GIG HARBOR—NOTICE OF APPLICATION

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT

PLANNING DIVISION

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

August 5, 2026

Harbor Winds Preliminary Plat

Permit Number(s): PL-PPLAT-26-0001

Name of Applicant: CES NW – Jennifer Caldwell Project Location: XXXX 93rd Street

Parcels 0221062097,

0221062016, 0221062095,

0221062096, 0221062098 &

0221062099. The site is located on the south side of 93rd Street, approximately 540 feet west of the intersection with 49th Avenue Court.

Description of Proposed Project: Proposal is for a Preliminary Plat of 25.58 acres of vacant land in the R-2 zone for a subdivision of 77 single-family lots, with associated roadways, utilities and tracts.

Project Permits Included with Application: Preliminary Plat, SEPA threshold determination.

Tentative Public Meeting or Public Hearing Date: A hearing date has not been scheduled for this application.

Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or may request any notice of public hearing or a copy of the decision on this application, or participate in any public hearings. Requests for notification or written comments must be submitted to the Planning Division by no later than close of business August 19, 2026. Comments may be mailed to or delivered in person to the below address or emailed to

PlanningComments@gigharbor

wa.gov. For questions or additional information, contact Senior Planner, Nestor Guevara at (253)851-6170 or

NGuevara@gigharborwa.gov.

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Documents are also available at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number.

IDX-1034155

August 5, 2026