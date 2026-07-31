NO. 26-4-00040-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of:

CYRUC DONALD SMITH,

Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (I) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after thedate of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: July 31, 2026

Personal Representative

Printed Name: Joan Latesta Doth

Attomey for Personal Representati

/s/John C. Cain, WSBA No. 16164

Address for Mailing or Service

John C. Cain

802 North Second Street

Tacoma WA 98403

253-564-1897

Court of Probate Proceedings and Cause Number:

Pierce County Superior Court

Case Number: 26-4-00040-1

IDX1034408

July 31, August 7, 14, 2026