No: 26-3-01699-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION (SMPB)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE In re the marriage of:

Petitioner:

MAGRETH ELIBAIKI MLAY

And Respondent:

MICHAEL KWAKU BRISCOE

To the Respondent: Michael Kwaku Briscoe

1. The petitioner has started an action in the above court requesting:

[X] That your marriage or domestic partnership be dissolved.

2. The petition also requests that the court grant the following relief:

[X] Change the name of the child to: N/A

[X] Change the name of the petitioner to: N/A

[X] Change the name of the respondent to: N/A

3. You must respond to this summons by serving a copy of your written response on the person signing this summons and by filing the original with the clerk of the court. If you do not serve your written response within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons (60 days after the 31st day of July 2026), the court may enter an order of default against you, and the court may, without further notice to you, enter a decree and approve or provide for other relief requested in this summons. In the case of dissolution, the court will not enter the final decree until at least 90 days after service and filing. If you serve a notice of appearance on the undersigned person, you are entitled to notice before an order of default or a decree may be entered.

4. Your written response to the summons and petition must be on form:

[X] WPF DR 01.0300, Response to Petition (Marriage)

Information about how to get this form may be obtained by contacting the clerk of the court, by contacting the Administrative Office of the Courts at (360) 705-5328, or from the Internet at the Washington State Courts homepage:

http://www.courts.wa.gov/forms

5. If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time.

6. One method of serving a copy of your response on the petitioner is to send it by certified mail with return receipt requested.

7. Other:

This summons is issued pursuant to RCW 4.28.100 and Superior Court Civil Rule 4.1 of the state of Washington.

Dated this 28th day of July 2026.

Attorney for the Petitioner.

FILE ORIGINAL OF YOUR RESPONSE WITH THE CLERK OF THE COURT AT:

PIERCE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT 930 Tacoma Avenue S

Tacoma, Washington 98402

SERVE A COPY OF YOUR RESPONSE ON:

Petitioner’s Lawyer:

Raphael Nwokike, Esq.

Law Office Of Raphael Nwokike, PS

30640 Pacific Highway South Suite E-3

Federal Way, Washington 98003

Tel: 253-839-4324, Fax: 253-839-4327

IDX1034479

July 31, August 7, 14, 21, 28, September 4, 2026