NO. 26-2-06018-1 -SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
Published 1:30 am Friday, July 31, 2026
NO. 26-2-06018-1
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
(60 DAYS)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
EMERALD AT SUNRISE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff
v.
KYLE RYAN CALHOUN and
JOHN/JANE DOE CALHOUN, and
their marital community,
Defendants
The State of Washington, To: KYLE RYAN CALHOUN and JOHN/JANE DOE CALHOUN, and their marital community, Defendants.
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 31 day of July, 2026 and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff at his (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action being to collect unpaid assessments and foreclose a lien for the same. This concerns collection of a debt. Any information obtained or provided will be used for that purpose. The attorney is acting as a debt collector.
Signed /s/ Asha A. Abdulle Pody & McDonald, PLLC
Dean H. Pody, WSBA #27585
Patrick M. McDonald, WSBA #36615
Asha A. Abdulle,
WSBA #61101
1000 Second Avenue, Suite 1605
Seattle, WA 98104-1094
IDX1034507
July 31, August 7, 14, 21, 28, September 4, 2026