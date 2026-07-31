Jade Real Estate Inc-TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

COMMERCIAL LOAN

Grantor: Jade Real Estate Inc., a Washington Corporation Current Beneficiary of the deed of trust: Enterprise Bank & Trust Current Trustee of the deed of trust: Jason M. Ayres as Successor Trustee Current Mortgage Servicer of the deed of trust: Enterprise Bank & Trust

Reference Numbers of Documents Referenced: Instrument Number 202212290190 (Deed of Trust) 202605120147 (Appointment of Successor Trustee) NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL PROPERTY

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24 RCW

I

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will, on Friday, August 28, 2026, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., at the Pierce County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following-described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington (the “Property”), to wit:

For APN/Parcel ID: 474500-0021 LOTS 6 THROUGH 14, INCLUSIVE, AND THE NORTH 12.5 FEET OF LOT 15, BLOCK “A”’, IRRAWADDY PARK, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 5 OF PLATS, PAGE 25, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; TOGETHER WITH LOTS 6 THROUGH 13, INCLUSIVE, AND THE NORTH HALF OF LOT 14, BLOCKS 3 AND 7, IRRAWADDY PARK, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 5 OF PLATS, PAGE 25, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; AND TOGETHER WITH ALL OF VACATED ROBINS STREET LYING BETWEEN LOTS 6 THROUGH 13, INCLUSIVE, AND THE NORTH HALF OF LOT 14, IN BLOCKS “A” AND 3, AND THE EAST HALF OF SAID VACATED STREET ABUTTING THE SOUTH HALF OF LOT 14 AND THE NORTH 12.5 FEET OF LOT 15 IN BLOCK “A” OF SAID PLAT; EXCEPT ANY PORTION OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED LOTS CONVEYED TO THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PRIMARY STATE HIGHWAY NO. 5. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated December 16, 2022, recorded on December 29, 2022, under Auditor’s File No. 202212290190, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Jade Real Estate Inc., a Washington corporation, as Grantor, to Chicago Title Company of Washington, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Enterprise Bank & Trust, as Beneficiary.

II

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts, which are now in arrears:

Failure to pay the following past due monthly amounts February $13,462.20

March $13,522.20

April $13,522.20

May $13,522.20 $ 54,028.80

Failure to pay late charges February 2026 through May 2026 $ 12,612.72

4809.08+250+Total Expenses 2024 – 2026 taxes paid $ 114,609.65

TOTAL $ 181,251.17 OTHER CHARGES, COSTS, AND FEES:

Cost of Title Report for foreclosure $ 4,809.08

Service/Posting Notice of Default (estimate) $ 250.00

Copying $ 25.00

Postage (estimated) $ 150.00

Cost to perform sale $ 250.00

Attorney fees (estimated) $ 7,500.00 Recording $ 850.00

TOTAL CHARGES, COSTS AND FEES $13,834.08 IV

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is:

Principal and interest of $54,028.80 as provided in the note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on August 28, 2026. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by August 17, 2026 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before August 17, 2026 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after August 17, 2026 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantors or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address:

Jade Real Estate Inc.

c/o Mark Astengo, Registered Agent

10228 Pacific Avenue South

Tacoma, WA 98444-6048 by both first-class and certified mail on May 19, 2026, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were provided with said written notice of default as the written notice of default was posted on 10228 Pacific Avenue South Tacoma, WA 98444, in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII

The Trustee, whose name and address are set forth below, will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale, the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

DATED: May 19, 2026.

/s/ Jason M. Ayres

Jason M. Ayres, Successor Trustee

STATE OF OREGON )

) ss.

County of Multnomah )

On this day personally appeared before me Jason M. Ayres, to me known to be the individual described in and who executed the within and foregoing instrument and acknowledged that he signed the same as his voluntary act and deed, for the uses and purposes therein mentioned.

GIVEN under my hand and official seal this 19th day of May, 2026

Notary Public for Oregon

Address for Service of Process:

Jason M. Ayres, Successor Trustee Foster Garvey PLLC

1111 Third Avenue Suite 3000

Seattle, WA 98101

IDX-1033508

July 31, August 14, 21, 2024