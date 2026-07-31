HEADE SHORT PLAT-PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

Garrette Custom Homes, 4802 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA 98409 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, Heade Short Plat is located at 15501 Spanaway Loop Road South, Spanaway, Pierce County, WA 98387. The project involves 2.75 acres of soil disturbance for residential site development followed by building construction. Under both pre-existing and post developed conditions, stormwater will disperse to the ground with potential for discharge via closed conveyance to a public storm infiltration facility located 420 feet to the south east on Spanaway Loop Road South. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1034491

July 31, August 7, 2026