CITY OF GIG HARBOR-NOA STR-26-0002

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

DEPARTMENT

PLANNING DIVISION

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

July 31, 2026

Harbor Outlook – Luxury Short-term Rental

Permit Number(s): PL-STR-26-0002

Name of Applicant: TLC Marketing – Thelma L. Channon Project Location: 2819 Harborview Drive, Parcel Number 0221081114. The site is located on the east side of Harborview Drive, approximately 670 feet south of the intersection with Soundview Drive.

Description of Proposed Project: The proposal is for a Short-term rental in an existing single-family residence located in the Waterfront Residential zone. The proposal is for whole home rental of 2 bedrooms, a maximum occupancy of 4 guests and 2 dedicated off-street parking spots.

Project Permits Included with Application: Short-term Rental

Tentative Public Meeting or Public Hearing Date: No hearing required for Type II Permits Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or may request a copy of the decision on this application. Requests for notification or written comments must be submitted to the Planning Division by no later than August 14, 2026. All public comments or requests must be received at the Planning Division by no later than the end of business on the last date of the comment period. Comments may be mailed to or delivered in person to the below address or emailed to

PlanningComments@gigharbor

wa.gov. For questions or additional information, contact Associate Planner, Diane McBane at (253)851-6170 or DMcBane@gigharborwa.gov.

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Documents are also available at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number.

IDX-1033972

July 31, 2026