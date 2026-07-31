Cause No. DA-25-2026-0000026-TP-SUMMONS

Cause No.

DA-25-2026-0000026-TP

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF

PARENTAL RIGHTS

Montana First Judicial District Court, Lewis and Clark County, State of Montana In the Matter of the Adoption of K.J.R., f/k/a K.L.Z.

Robert and Leslie Hagen, Petitioners; Zebadiah Zaharris and Kelsey Lawson, Respondents

THE STATE OF MONTANA SENDS GREETINGS TO THE RESPONDENTS IN THIS MATTER, ZEBADIAH ZAHARRIS AND KELSEY LAWSON: YOU, THE RESPONDENTS, ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights in this action which is filed in the office of the Clerk of the above-named Court, where a copy is available, and to file your Response and serve a copy of your Response upon the Petitioner within twenty-one days after the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Petition.

You are also provided Notice that the above-named court has set a hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights to be held on September 1 st , 2026, at 8:30 a.m. at the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse, 228 E. Broadway St., Helena, Montana 59601. Your failure to appear at the hearing constitutes a waiver of your interest in custody of the child and will result in the Court’s termination of your rights to the child.

IDX1034194

July 31, August 7, 14, 2026