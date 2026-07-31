Bill’s Towing -AUCTION
Published 1:30 am Friday, July 31, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on August 5, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
00 Chev Astro
03 Chev Avalanche
06 Chev Impala
00 Chev Tahoe
02 Dodge Dakota
04 Ford Focus
94 Ford Ranger
02 Honda Accord
02 Honda Accord
88 Honda GL1500
76 Honda Motorcycle
06 Infi QX56
06 Jeep Grand Cherokee
07 Land Rover Range Rover
88 Merz 300
98 Nissan Maxima
07 Nissan Murano
98 Nissan Pathfinder
95 Suzuki Sidekick
00 Toyota 4 Runner
08 Toyota Camry
06 Toyota Highlander
92 Toyota Previa
80 Cole Camper Trailer
77 Champ 25’ Motorhome
00 Winn 35’ Motorhome
? Homemade Trailer
? Homemade Trailer
82 EZLOD Boat Trailer
93 Glastron Boat
IDX-1034462
July 31, 2026