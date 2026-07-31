Bill’s Towing -AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on August 5, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

00 Chev Astro

03 Chev Avalanche

06 Chev Impala

00 Chev Tahoe

02 Dodge Dakota

04 Ford Focus

94 Ford Ranger

02 Honda Accord

02 Honda Accord

88 Honda GL1500

76 Honda Motorcycle

06 Infi QX56

06 Jeep Grand Cherokee

07 Land Rover Range Rover

88 Merz 300

98 Nissan Maxima

07 Nissan Murano

98 Nissan Pathfinder

95 Suzuki Sidekick

00 Toyota 4 Runner

08 Toyota Camry

06 Toyota Highlander

92 Toyota Previa

80 Cole Camper Trailer

77 Champ 25’ Motorhome

00 Winn 35’ Motorhome

? Homemade Trailer

? Homemade Trailer

82 EZLOD Boat Trailer

93 Glastron Boat

IDX-1034462

July 31, 2026