NO. 26-4-01823-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE the ESTATE OF

WALTER J. HIMES,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representatives’ attorney, STUART C. MORGAN of SELBY MORGAN & BORN, PLLC, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. DATED this 10th day of July, 2026. /s/ MICHELLE J. HIMES

Personal Representative

c/o SELBY MORGAN & BORN,

PLLC

1019 Regents Blvd., Ste 103

Fircrest, WA 98466

(253) 581-0660

Date of Filing Notice to Creditors:

7-22-2026

Date of First Publication:

7-24-2026 Court of Probate Proceeding and

Cause Number: See caption above.

IDX-1034191

July 24, 31, August 7, 2026