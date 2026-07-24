CITY OF TACOMA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

On Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 9:00 a.m., the Hearing Examiner will conduct a hearing on the request to vacate a 13 square-foot area of South MacArthur Street, to cure a freestanding gas station sign encroachment. (Myung Kyu Corp; File No. 124.1450)

The hearing will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. Information on how to participate virtually can be found through the Hearing Schedule at tacoma.gov/hearingexaminer or by contacting the Hearing Examiner’s Office at hearing.examiner@tacoma.gov or 253-591-5195, or Britany Avila, Senior Real Estate Specialist, at 253-591-5277.

Resolution No. 41964, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@tacoma.gov or 253-591-5505.

Nicole Emery City Clerk

IDX-1034121

July 24, 2026