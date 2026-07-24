Bill’s Towing -Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on July 29, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

12 Audi Q5

02 BMW 325

02 Chev Silverado

04 Chev Trail Blazer

77 EZLD Boat Trailer

78 EZLD Boat Trailer

08 Ford Explorer

14 Ford Focus 94 Honda Accord

92 Nissan Sentra

06 Subaru Forester

01 Subaru Legacy

01 Toyota Corolla

88 VW Cabriolet

IDX-1034138

July 24, 2026