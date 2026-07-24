Bill’s Towing -Auction Notice
Published 1:30 am Friday, July 24, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on July 29, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
12 Audi Q5
02 BMW 325
02 Chev Silverado
04 Chev Trail Blazer
77 EZLD Boat Trailer
78 EZLD Boat Trailer
08 Ford Explorer
14 Ford Focus 94 Honda Accord
92 Nissan Sentra
06 Subaru Forester
01 Subaru Legacy
01 Toyota Corolla
88 VW Cabriolet
IDX-1034138
July 24, 2026