Case No. 2026-DI-00072

SUMMONS

IN THE NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF NEVADA IN AND FOR DOUGLAS COUNTY SHALEV BOARON, Plaintiff, vs. AGAM MELECH, Defendant.

YOU HAVE BEEN SUED: The Court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond in writing within 21 days. If you intend to defend this lawsuit, within 21 days after this summons is served (not counting the day of service), you must: 1. File with the Clerk of this Court, whose address is shown below, a formal written answer to the complaint, along with the appropriate filing fees, in accordance with the rules of the court, and; 2. Serve a copy of your answer upon the Plaintiff, whose address is shown below. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The filer certifies that this document does not contain the social security number of any person. Dated this 27day of April, 2026 Issued on behalf of: SHALEV BOARON 27 12007 NE 98th Avenue TH-19 Kirkland, WA 98034 Clerk of Court

Deputy Clerk Ninth Judicial District Court P.O.Box218

Minden, NV S-9423 IDX1034023

July 22, 29, August 5, 12, 2026