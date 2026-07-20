City of Tacoma-SEPA File # LU26-0129

LEGAL NOTICE

SEPA File # LU26-0129: City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has issued a Preliminary Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS), after review of an environmental checklist, for the proposed Tacoma Off-Street Parking Code Update. The proposal consists of a citywide legislative amendment to Tacoma Municipal Code (TMC) Chapter 13.06 that would remove minimum off-street parking requirements citywide and update accessible parking regulations. An Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is not required. The DNS will become final on August 14, 2026, unless modified by the City based on public comments received. The Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on August 5, 2026, and written comments on the DNS or the proposed code amendments must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on August 7, 2026, via email to Planning@Tacoma.gov. For more information, visit

www.tacoma.gov/parkingcodeupdate.

IDX-1033946

July 20, 2026