CITY OF TACOMA-ORDINANCE NO. 29114

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, July 14, 2026, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Amended Substitute Ordinance 29114 An ordinance amending Title 13 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Land Use Regulatory Code, by amending Chapter 13.01, entitled “Definitions”, and Chapter 13.11, entitled “Critical Areas Preservation”, to update the Critical Areas Preservation Ordinance, a periodic update required by State law, to incorporate new scientific information and ensure consistency with other policy and laws, as recommended by the Planning Commission.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1033799

July 16, 2026