No. 26-4-01362-7 -PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Monday, July 6, 2026
No. 26-4-01362-7
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re the Matter of the Estate of:
ROBERT GORDON,
Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lisa K. Garn has been appointed and qualified as Administrator of the above-entitled Estate on June 2, 2026, that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same on said Administrator, Lisa K. Garn, and Judson C. Gray, attorney of record, at the address stated below and file an executed copy thereof with the clerk of the above-named court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of said Notice to Creditors with the clerk of the court, whichever is the later, or the same shall be barred except as to claims coming within the provisions of RCW 11.40 et seq.
Date of First Publication: July 6, 2026
Notices can be mailed to the
following:
Judson C. Gray
4142 6th Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98406
DATED this 2nd day of July, 2026.
/s/Judson C. Gray Judson C. Gray, WSBA #15195
Attorney for Administrator
IDX1033325
July 6, 13, 20, 2026