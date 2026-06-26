TS #: 24-10557-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Loan No: *******504 TS No: 24-10557

Order No.: 2419352WAD

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN(S)

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24.005(4) RCW

Grantor: Rainer View Court III, LLC, A Washington Limited Liability Company

Current Beneficiary of Deed of Trust: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust VIII-C

Current Mortgage Servicer for the Deed of Trust: American Mortgage Investment Partners Management, LLC

Current Trustee for the Deed of Trust: MICHELLE R. GHIDOTTI, ESQ.

Trustee’s address is 1920 Old Tustin Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92705 (206) 331-3280

If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: 202205120541

Parcel Number(s): 901051-0131, 901051-0141, 901051-0151 and 901051-0161

Abbr. Legal Description: UNITS A, B, C, D, BLDG 17819, RAINIER VIEW COURT TOWNHOMES, CONDO PHASE 1, AN AIR-SPACE CONDO, REC NO. 202002260922

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663)

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 Local counseling agencies in Washington: https://answers.hud.gov/housingcounseling/s/?language=en_US

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Toll-free: 1-800-606-4819 https://nwjustice.org/home

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on 7/31/2026, at 10:00 AM at AT THE SECOND FLOOR ENTRY PLAZA OUTSIDE PIERCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 930 TACOMA AVE SOUTH, TACOMA, WA sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

Units A, B, C and D, Building 17819, Rainier View Court Townhomes, Phase 1, an Air-Space Condominium, according to the declaration thereof recorded under Recording No. 202002260922, and any amendments thereto; and Survey Map and Plans, recorded under Recording No. 202002265003, Records of Pierce County Washington. Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

Including all personal property as described on said Deed of Trust.

Commonly known as:

17819 22ND AVE E Unit A, B, C, and D

Tacoma, Washington 98445

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 5/7/2022, recorded 5/12/2022, under Auditor’s File No. 202205120541, in Book , Page records of Pierce County, Washington, from Rainer View Court III, LLC, A Washington Limited Liability Company Organized And Existing Under The Laws of Washington, as Grantor(s), to Chicago Title Company Of Washington, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Civic Financial Services, LLC, A California Limited Liability Company, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust VIII-C.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

PAYMENT INFORMATION

BENEFICIARY’S ADVANCES, COSTS AND EXPENSES DESCRIPTION/ ADVANCE AMOUNT

3/31/2026

Unpaid Installments as of 10/01/2023

$46,446.60

3/31/2026

Unpaid Late Charges

$327.00

3/31/2026

Accrued Late Charges as of 10/01/2023

$2,412.20

ESTIMATED FORECLOSURE FEES & COSTS

01/22/2024

Trustee’s Fees

$577.50

01/24/2024

NOD Posting Fee

$125.00

01/24/2024

Record Substitution of Trustee

$18.00

01/24/2024

T.S.G. Fee

$2,800.00

02/15/2024

Mailing Service Fee

$25.20

03/05/2024

Mailing Service Fee

$25.20

03/05/2024

Record Notice of Default

$74.00

03/05/2024

Record Notice of Rescission

$75.00

10/08/2025

Record Substitution of Trustee

$302.00

03/22/2026

Title Datedown Fee

$50.00

03/31/2026

Trustee’s Fees

$952.50

01/24/2024

Notice of Default Mailings

$8.48

02/08/2024

Notice of Default Mailings

$33.92

02/15/2024

Notice of Default Mailings

$8.48

03/05/2024

Notice of Default Mailings

$50.88

TOTAL DUE AS OF: 3/31/2026

$54,327.57

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $1,286,500.00, together with interest as provided in the Note from 9/1/2023, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 7/31/2026. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 7/20/2026, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 7/20/2026 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 7/20/2026 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) at the following address(es):

NAME/ ADDRESS

Rainer View Court III, LLC, A Washington Limited Liability Company

17819 22ND AVE E Tacoma, WA 98445

Rainier View Court III, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company

17819 22nd Ave E, Unit A

Tacoma, WA 98445

Rainier View Court III, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company

17819 22nd Ave E, Unit B

Tacoma, WA 98445

Rainier View Court III, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company

17819 22nd Ave E, Unit C

Tacoma, WA 98445

Rainier View Court III, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company

17819 22nd Ave E, Unit D

Tacoma, WA 98445

VANCE OSTRANDER

821 120TH AVE E, EDGEWOOD, WA 98372

by both first class and certified mail on 3/5/2024, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on 3/6/2024 the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

XI. SPECIAL NOTICE TO GUARANTORS If any of the parties receiving this notice are guarantors of the obligations referenced above, each such guarantor (individually and collectively, “Guarantor”) is hereby notified that: (1) Guarantor may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the trustee’s sale is less than the debt secured by the Deed of Trust; (2) Guarantor has the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt as is given to the grantor in order to avoid any trustee’s sale; (3) Guarantor will have no right to redeem the Property after the trustee’s sale; (4) subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington deed of trust act, chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the trustee’s sale, or the last trustee’s sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the obligations referenced above; and (5) in any action for a deficiency, Guarantor will have the right to establish the fair value of the Property as of the date of the trustee’s sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit its liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the trustee’s sale, plus interest and costs.

If you are a servicemember or a dependent of a servicemember, you may be entitled to certain protections under the federal Servicemembers Civil Relief Act and any comparable state laws regarding the risk of foreclosure. If you believe you may be entitled to these protections, please contact our office immediately.

Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only.

Service of Process should be sent to: Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq., c/o Gary Krohn, Reg. Agent, 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236, Edmonds, WA 98020-4100. If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280.

SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT https://prestigepostandpub.com

FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: (949) 776-4697

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

DATED: 3/31/2026

Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq.

144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236

Edmonds, WA 98020-4100

Phone: (206) 331-3280

Fax: (949) 427-2732

Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq., as Successor Trustee

PPP #26-003676

IDX-1032422

June 26, July 17, 2026