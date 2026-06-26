Document title: Notice of Trustee Sale

Grantor: David L Day

Grantees: Ryan Sand and Kimberly Ball

Abbreviated Legal: Lt 3, West Fork Tracts, Rec No 202102035005 Lt 4, West Fork Tracts, Rec No 202102035005

Tax Parcel Nos:

031715-3007, 031715-3008

Reference No. 202105250999

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE SALE

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 17th day of July, 2026, at the hour of 10:00 o’clock AM at the main entrance of the Pierce County Courthouse located at 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma Washington, , sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situate in the County of Skagit, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOTS 3 AND 4, WEST FORK TRACTS, ACCORDING TO THE SEGREGATION SURVEY RECORED FEBRUARY 3, 2021, UNDER RECORDING NO. 202102035005, WHICH SUPERCEDES SEGREGATION SURVEY RECORDED SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 UNDER RECORDING NO. 202029285008, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. which is subject to a certain Deed of Trust dated May 25, 2021, recorded May 25th, 2021, under Auditor’s File No. 202105250999, records of Pierce County Washington, from Ryan Sand and Kimberly Ball, as Grantors to Real Estate Management Corporation, as Trustee, which Trustee has been succeeded by DAVID L. DAY of Fairhaven Legal Associates P.S., to secure an obligation in favor of James A. Cook and Terri E. Cook, as Beneficiaries. II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deeds of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deeds of Trust.

III.

The default for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: For failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears, $361,666.66 plus other charges, costs and fees as set forth in the Notice of Foreclosure, and for other than payment of money such as nonpayment of Taxes.

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deeds of Trust is: Principal $310,000.00, together with interest as provided in the Note and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note and Deed of Trust and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 17th day of July 2026. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 6th day of July, 2026 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before the 6th day of July, 2026 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated by the Grantor anytime after the 3rd day of June, 2013 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or his successor in interest or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor or his successor in interest at the following addresses:

Ryan Sand and Kimberly Ball

22172 66th Av Ct E Spanaway, WA 98237 Ryan Sand and Kimberly Ball P O Box 4416

Spanaway, WA 98387

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the twentieth day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

DATED this17th day of April, 2026.

David L. Day

DAVID L. DAY,

Successor Trustee

1023 S 3rd St

Mount Vernon, WA 98273

(360) 755-0611

STATE OF WASHINGTON )

) ss:

COUNTY OF SKAGIT )

THIS IS TO CERTIFY that on this 17th day of _April, 2026, before me, the undersigned, a notary public in and for the State of Washington, duly commissioned and sworn, personally appeared David L. Day to me known to be the President of Fairhaven Legal Associates, the corporation that executed the within and foregoing instrument, and acknowledged the said instrument to be the free and voluntary act and deed of said corporation for the uses and purposes therein mentioned, and on oath stated that said individual was authorized to execute said instrument.

Witness my hand and official seal hereto affixed the day and year first above written.

Scottia J Bentley

NOTARY PUBLIC for Washington. My Commission Expires:05/10/27

IDX1032853

June 26, July 2, 2026