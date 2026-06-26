No. 26-4-01438-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of: FATIMA SUZANNE LOCKE, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative, or his attorney, at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: June 26, 2026

Personal Representative:

James Alan Kleinheinz

Attorney for the Personal Representative

Lindsey R. Peckenpaugh

Address for Mailing or Service:

Bolan Law Group, P.S.

Attorneys at Law

4717 South 19th Street, Suite 109

Tacoma, WA 98405

Dated this 23rd day of

June, 2026.

BOLAN LAW GROUP, P.S.

/s/ Lindsey R. Peckenpaugh WSBA #44946

Attorney for James Alan Kleinheinz

IDX-1032877

June 26, July 2, 10, 2026