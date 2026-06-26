Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on July 1, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

07 Audi A4

16 Chev Cruze

00 Chry Town & Country

16 Dodge Ram 1500

11 Ford Edge

21 Ford F250

11 Ford Ranger

95 Jeep Grand Cherokee

25 Kia Niro

15 LNDR Range Rover

05 Merz ML 12 Nissan Versa

96 STRN SL1

05 Toyota Scion XA

08 Toyota Scion TC

93 Subaru Legacy

96 Subaru Legacy

08 Subaru Legacy

23 Suzi GSX R600

03 Toyota Camry

05 Toyota Camry

11 Toyota Corolla

04 Volvo XC90

IDX-1032928

June 26, 2026