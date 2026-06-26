Bills Towing-Auction Notice
Published 1:30 am Friday, June 26, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on July 1, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
07 Audi A4
16 Chev Cruze
00 Chry Town & Country
16 Dodge Ram 1500
11 Ford Edge
21 Ford F250
11 Ford Ranger
95 Jeep Grand Cherokee
25 Kia Niro
15 LNDR Range Rover
05 Merz ML 12 Nissan Versa
96 STRN SL1
05 Toyota Scion XA
08 Toyota Scion TC
93 Subaru Legacy
96 Subaru Legacy
08 Subaru Legacy
23 Suzi GSX R600
03 Toyota Camry
05 Toyota Camry
11 Toyota Corolla
04 Volvo XC90
IDX-1032928
June 26, 2026