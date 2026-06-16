NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING GIG HARBOR IDX1032510

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

GIG HARBOR CITY COUNCIL

Monday, June 22, 2026 –

5:30 PM

Gig Harbor Civic Center Council Chambers

Notice is hereby given that the Gig Harbor City Council will conduct a public hearing regarding the adoption of an Ordinance amending GHMC 18.08 Critical Areas based on best available science on Monday, June 22, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. in the Gig Harbor City Council Chambers located in the Civic Center at 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor WA 98335.

Per state requirement, the City of Gig Harbor is updating its Critical Area Code (GHMC 18.08) applying to protections of wetlands, riparian habitat zones (streams), flood zones, slopes and aquifers. These revisions are intended to ensure “no net loss” or ecological functions based on best available science (BAS). The draft revisions are educated by best available science reviews conducted by City staff and its environmental consultant team as well as those conducted by neighboring jurisdictions (Pierce and Kitsap Counties). Major amendments include increases in wetland and stream buffers as well as updates to definitions, process and applicability. After public, stakeholder and state agency comments, a draft was presented to the Planning Commission for review and public hearing. After public testimony, the Planning Commission prepared a recommendation to Council regarding the proposed code amendments. Additional information regarding the update and draft code revisions can be found at https://www.gigharborwa.gov/ 964/Critical-Areas-Code-Update.

The public is invited to comment at the scheduled hearing, submit comments in writing to City Clerk, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, or by emailing comments to CityClerk@gigharborwa.gov. Comments must be received no later than noon on Monday, June 22, 2026.

IDX-1032510

June 16, 2026