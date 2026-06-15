NO. 26-4-01511-5 NOTICE TO CREDITORS IDX1032365
Published 1:30 am Monday, June 15, 2026
NO. 26-4-01511-5
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In re Estate of
KATHLEEN MARY HOLLINGSWORTH,
Deceased.
JEREMY SCHAKEL has been appointed and qualified as the Personal Representative of the Estate of the above-named decedent. Each person having a claim against the deceased must serve the claim on the undersigned Executor/Personal Representative or on the attorney of record at the address stated below and must file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of the court within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice or within four months after the date of the filing of a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the court, whichever is the later, or the claim will be barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent.
DATE OF FILING:
JUNE 11, 2026
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:
JUNE 15, 2026
Personal Representative:
JEREMY SCHAKEL
Address:
c/o Heather Walley
3906 S. 74th Street
Tacoma, WA 98409
Attorney for Estate:
Heather Walley
Address:
3609 S. 74th Street
Tacoma, WA 98409
Telephone: (253) 471-1200
DATED this 9th day of
June 2026.
/s/Heather Walley
Heather Walley, WSBA#44901
Attorney for Personal
Representative
IDX- 1031288
June 15, 22, 29, 2026