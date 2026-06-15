NO. 26-4-01494-1 NOTICE TO CREDITORS IDX1032366
Published 1:30 am Monday, June 15, 2026
NO. 26-4-01494-1
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.110)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In Re the Estate of
DEANNA LYNN GATH,
Deceased
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Decedent:
DEANNA LYNN GATH
Date of Birth:
JANUARY 7, 1966
Date of first publication:
JUNE 15, 2026
Personal Representatives:
ALYSSA KING
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
WILLIAM F. WRIGHT
Address for Service:
THE KRAFT LAW GROUP, PS
8910 MAIN ST E, STE. A
BONNEY LAKE, WA 98391
253-863-3366
IDX-1032366
June 15, 22, 29, 2026