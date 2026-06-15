No. 26-4-00814-3 PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS IDX1032282
Published 1:30 am Monday, June 15, 2026
No. 26-4-00814-3
PROBATE NOTICE TO
CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of:
GEORGE BYRON ROBERTS
Deceased.
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication: June 12, 2026
Personal Representative:
BRITTON LYNN ROBERTS
ph: 253-954-6980
Attorney for the
Personal Representative:
“None – Pro Se”
Address for Mailing or Service:
7501 RIVERSIDE DR E,
SUMNER, WA 98390
Court of probate proceedings and cause number:
Pierce County Superior Court [ Cause No. 26-4-00814-3
IDX-1032282
June 15, 22, 29, 2026