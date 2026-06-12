PUBLIC NOTICE IDX 1032106

PUBLIC NOTICE

WAC 197-11-970 SEPA Determination of Non-Significance (DNS)

Public Comment Period: June 12, 2026 – June 26, 2026

The Washington State Pollution Liability Insurance Agency (PLIA) has issued a DNS to a participant in PLIA’s Underground Storage Tank Loan and Grant (USTLG) Program located in Pierce County. Prior to starting this participant’s project, PLIA is holding a 14-day public comment period. PLIA invites public comment on the following project: USTLG Program project located at 2310 104th St. Ct. S, Lakewood, WA 98499.

You may review documents at: https://plia.wa.gov/state-environmental-policy-act-sepa-projects/

Please direct any questions or comments to Jeremy Richtmyre by June 26, 2026, at Jeremy.richtmyre@plia.wa.gov.

IDX1032106

June 12, 2026