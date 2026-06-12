No. 26-4-04599-0 KNT PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS IDX1032346

No. 26-4-04599-0 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

IN RE THE ESTATE OF

KENNETH WILLIAM CASTILE,

Deceased.

The notice agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedents. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the state of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed.

The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents’ probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

JUNE 12, 2026.

Notice Agent: Barrett Castile

Address for mailing or service:

5119 178th Ave E

Lake Tapps, WA 98391

Attorney for the Estate:

Alexis R. Singletary

Address for mailing or service:

SINGLETARY LAW OFFICE, PLLC

901 East Main Street

Auburn, WA 98002

Telephone: (253) 833-8855

Dated this 10th day of

June, 2026.

/s/ Barrett A. Castile

Notice Agent for

Estate of Kenneth William Castile

IDX-1032346

June 12, 18, 26, 2026