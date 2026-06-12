NO. 26-4-01507-7 NOTICE TO CREDITORS IDX1032344
Published 1:30 am Friday, June 12, 2026
NO. 26-4-01507-7
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.010 & .015)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY
IN RE THE ESTATE OF:
SETH T. PELTOLA,
Deceased.
The Administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the personal representative or the attorneys of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 and 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to the claims against both the probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedent.
Date of filing copy of notice to
creditors: June 11, 2026
Date of first publication:
June 12, 2026
Attorney for Administrator:
Thomas A. Baldwin, Jr.
Address for Mailing or
Service:
1002 39th Ave SW, #205
Puyallup, Washington 98373
/s/ Claudia Y. Stutz,
Administrator
IDX-1032344
June 12, 18, 26, 2026