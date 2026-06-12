No. 26-4-01368-6 NOTICE TO CREDITORS IDX1032059
Published 1:30 am Friday, June 12, 2026
No. 26-4-01368-6
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN PIERCE COUNTY
In re the Estate of:
CHRISTOPHER JASON HARRIS
Deceased.
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, prior to the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of this Court. The Claim must be presented within the later of: (i) Thirty (30) days after the personal representative is served or is mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (ii) four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 or 11.40.060.
This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
DATE OF FILING COPY OF
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
with Clerk of Court:
June 5, 2026
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:
June 12, 2026
Tonetta Harris
21016 137th Ave Ct E
Graham, WA 98338
JAMES A. JONES
WILL C. INGLE
Sound Legacy Law, PLLC,
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
207 Broadway Suite #300
Tacoma, WA 98402
(253) 383 7058
IDX1032059
June 12, 18, 26, 2026