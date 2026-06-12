No. 26-4-01265-5 PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS IDX1032284
Published 1:30 am Friday, June 12, 2026
No. 26-4-01265-5
PROBATE NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In the Matter of the Estate of:
LESLIE R. WILSON, JR., and CAROLE A. WILSON,
Deceased.
The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
A copy of this notice has been mailed to the Department of Social and Health Services, Office of Financial Recovery, Attn: Estate Recovery Unit, P.O. Box 9501, Olympia, WA 98507-9501.
DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: 06/10/26
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:
06/12/26
Jania M. Panida
Co-Personal Representative
Address: 7616 Meyers Rd. E.
Bonney Lake, WA 98391
Steven L. Wilson
Co-Personal Representative
Address: 616 SW 331st St
Federal Way, WA 98023
/s/ Shannon R. Jones
Shannon R. Jones, WSBA #28300
of CAMPBELL BARNETT PLLC
Attorneys for Co-Personal
Representative, Jania M. Panida
317 South Meridian
P.O. Box 488
Puyallup, WA 98371
(253) 848-3513
/s/ Christopher J. Marston
Christopher J. Marston,
WSBA # 30571
of DAVIES PEARSON PC
Attorneys of Co-Perosnal
Representative, Steven L. Wilson
1498 Pacific Avenue, Ste. 520
PO Box 1657
Tacoma, WA 98402
(253)620-1500
Court of Probate Proceedings:
Pierce County Superior Court
Cause Number: 26-4-01265-5
IDX1032284
June 12, 18, 26, 2026