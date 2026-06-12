No. 26-4-01265-5 PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS IDX1032284

No. 26-4-01265-5

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

LESLIE R. WILSON, JR., and CAROLE A. WILSON,

Deceased.

The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

A copy of this notice has been mailed to the Department of Social and Health Services, Office of Financial Recovery, Attn: Estate Recovery Unit, P.O. Box 9501, Olympia, WA 98507-9501.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: 06/10/26

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

06/12/26

Jania M. Panida

Co-Personal Representative

Address: 7616 Meyers Rd. E.

Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Steven L. Wilson

Co-Personal Representative

Address: 616 SW 331st St

Federal Way, WA 98023

/s/ Shannon R. Jones

Shannon R. Jones, WSBA #28300

of CAMPBELL BARNETT PLLC

Attorneys for Co-Personal

Representative, Jania M. Panida

317 South Meridian

P.O. Box 488

Puyallup, WA 98371

(253) 848-3513

/s/ Christopher J. Marston

Christopher J. Marston,

WSBA # 30571

of DAVIES PEARSON PC

Attorneys of Co-Perosnal

Representative, Steven L. Wilson

1498 Pacific Avenue, Ste. 520

PO Box 1657

Tacoma, WA 98402

(253)620-1500

Court of Probate Proceedings:

Pierce County Superior Court

Cause Number: 26-4-01265-5

IDX1032284

June 12, 18, 26, 2026