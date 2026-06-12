No. 26-4-00886-1 NOTICE OF CREDITORS IDX 1032321

No. 26-4-00886-1

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

Superior Court of the State of

Washington for Pierce County

Estate of

Raul “Rudy” Gonzalez,

Deceased.

Probate Notice to Creditors

(RWC 11.40.030)

The personal representative named below has been appointed as the Personal Representative for this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statue of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented withing the latter of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided in RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: June 12, 2026.

Personal Representative

DIANA S. GONZALEZ

926 Daffodil Ave. NE

Orting, WA 98360-7452

(253) 651-8981

IDX-1032321

June 12, 18, 26, 2026