Case No.: 25-4-00925-7 AMENDED TEDRA SUMMONS IDX1032324

Case No.: 25-4-00925-7

AMENDED TEDRA SUMMONS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE TRUST OF:

GABRIELSON FAMILY REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST,

Deceased,

AMYTHST E. BLACK

Petitioner,

v.

PAUL J. GABRIELSON, Trustee of Gabrielson

Family Revocable Living Trust,

Respondent.

TO: PAUL J. GABRIELSON, Trustee of Gabrielson Family Revocable Living Trust;

TO: OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES;

An Amended TEDRA Petition has been filed in the Superior Court of Washington for Pierce County. Petitioner’s claim is stated in the Petition, a copy of which is served upon you with this Summons.

In order to defend against or to object to the Petition, you must answer the Petition by stating your defense or objections in writing, and by serving your answer upon the person signing this summons not later than five (5) days before the date of the hearing on the Petition.

Your failure to answer within this time limit might result in a default judgment being entered against you without further notice. A default judgment grants the Petitioner all that the Petitioner seeks under the Petition because you have not filed an answer.

If you wish to seek the advice of a lawyer, you should do so promptly so that your written answer, if any, may be served on time.

This summons is issued under RCW 11.96A.100(3).

DATED this 18 day of February, 2026.

DES MOINES ELDER LAW, PLLC

By /s/ Jerrica Pierson Seeger

Jerrica Pierson Seeger,

WSBA No. 44734

Attorneys for Amythst E. Black

DES MOINES ELDER LAW, PLLC

22024 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198

Phone: 206-212-0220

Email: jerrica.seeger@rm-law.com

IDX-1032324

June 12, 18, 2026