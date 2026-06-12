ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION IDX 1032124
Published 1:30 am Friday, June 12, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE
AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on June 17, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
17 BMW 330
99 BMW 328
07 BMW 328
97 Cadi Deville
90 Chev G30
07 Chev Impala
85 Dodge Diplomat
03 Dodge Grand Caravan
06 Ford Escape
05 Ford Focus
73 Ford Pu
91 GMC Safari
20 Kia Sorento
08 Nissan Sentra
15 Nissan Versa Note
88 Toyota Corolla
IDX-1032124
June 12, 2026