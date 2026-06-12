ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION IDX 1032124

ABANDONED VEHICLE

AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on June 17, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

17 BMW 330

99 BMW 328

07 BMW 328

97 Cadi Deville

90 Chev G30

07 Chev Impala

85 Dodge Diplomat

03 Dodge Grand Caravan

06 Ford Escape

05 Ford Focus

73 Ford Pu

91 GMC Safari

20 Kia Sorento

08 Nissan Sentra

15 Nissan Versa Note

88 Toyota Corolla

IDX-1032124

June 12, 2026