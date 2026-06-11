REQUEST FOR INFORMATION CS26-0120F IDX 1032269

City of Tacoma

Tacoma Public Utilities /

Customer Services

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

CS26-0120F

INVOICE PRINTING AND

MAIL SERVICES

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, July 7, 2026

For in person submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by the timestamp

located at the lobby security desk, as the official time of receipt. Include the specification number on the outside of the sealed envelope. Late submittals will be returned unopened and rejected as non-responsive.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

sendbid@tacoma.gov

Maximum email size including attachments: 35 MB.

Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal.

Note: Email may pass through multiple servers before arriving at its destination. Please allow sufficient time for email delivery of submittals.

In Person:

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North,

Main Floor, Lobby Security Desk

3628 South 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

Monday – Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

• Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

• Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will not be held.

Project Scope: The purpose of this RFI is to conduct market research and better understand available solutions, service models, and vendor capabilities. The City is particularly interested in capabilities related to data security, regulatory compliance, scalability, operational flexibility, and secure methods for data transfer, processing, and distribution.

Estimate: N/A

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave in accordance with

State of Washington law.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing the contact listed below in the Additional Information section.

Title VI Information:

“The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Sara Bird by email to SBird@

Tacoma.gov.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-1032269

June 11, 2026