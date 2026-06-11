NO. 26-4-01346-5 PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS IDX1032265
Published 1:30 am Thursday, June 11, 2026
NO. 26-4-01346-5
PROBATE NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF
WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
ESTATE OF:
FE ROSALES PALLEN,
Deceased.
THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE NAMED BELOW has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving a copy of the claim on, or mailing a copy of the claim to the Personal Representative or Stephen D. Dadabo, the Personal Representative’s attorney of record, at the address stated below, and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days following the date that written notice was served on or mailed to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months following the date of first publication of this notice, as shown below. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:
June 11, 2026
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:
MAXIMILLIAN BARRION PALLEN
Pierce County Superior Court
Cause No.: 26-4-01346-5
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE:
Stephen D. Dadabo,
WSBA #49044
ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR
SERVICE:
Sound Legal Practice, PLLC
PO Box 2117
7512 Stanich Ln., Ste. 5
Gig Harbor, WA 9833
IDX1032265
June 11, 18, 25, 2026