NO. 26-4-01356-2- NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Friday, June 5, 2026
NO. 26-4-01356-2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In re the Estate of: REBECCA LESLIE BIRCHER,
Deceased.
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, prior to the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 or 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: June 5, 2026
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Darin M. Chong
/s/robertkendallricketts Robert K. Ricketts, WSBA #13871
Attorney for Personal Representative
8849 Pacific Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98444
253.535.2211
rob@robricketts.com IDX-1031952
June 5, 12, 18, 2026