Docket No. WO26D0294DR -DIVORCE SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
Published 1:30 am Friday, June 5, 2026
Docket No. WO26D0294DR
DIVORCE SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
Commonwealth of Massachusetts
The Trial Court
Probate and Family Court
Worcester Probate and Family Court
225 Main Street
Worcester, MA01608
Grace W Muriithi
vs.
Ericson M Kisau
To the Defendant:
The Plaintiff has filed a Complaint for Divorce requesting that the Court
grant a divorce for Irretrievable Breakdown.
The Complaint is on file at the Court.
An Automatic Restraining Order has been entered in this matter preventing you from taking any action which would negatively impact the current financial status of either party. SEE Supplemental Probate Court Rule 411.
You are hereby summoned and required to serve upon:
Grace W Muriithi
60A Apthorp Street
Worcester, MA 01606
your answer, if any, on or before 08/24/2026. If you fail to do so, the court will proceed to the hearing and adjudication of this action. You are also required to file a copy of your answer, if any, in the office of the Register of this Court.
WITNESS, Hon. Kathryn M. Bailey, First Justice of this Court.
Date: May 28, 2026
IDX1031821
June 5, 2026