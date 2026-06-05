Docket No. WO26D0294DR

DIVORCE SUMMONS BY

PUBLICATION

Commonwealth of Massachusetts

The Trial Court

Probate and Family Court

Worcester Probate and Family Court

225 Main Street

Worcester, MA01608

Grace W Muriithi

vs.

Ericson M Kisau

To the Defendant:

The Plaintiff has filed a Complaint for Divorce requesting that the Court

grant a divorce for Irretrievable Breakdown.

The Complaint is on file at the Court.

An Automatic Restraining Order has been entered in this matter preventing you from taking any action which would negatively impact the current financial status of either party. SEE Supplemental Probate Court Rule 411.

You are hereby summoned and required to serve upon:

Grace W Muriithi

60A Apthorp Street

Worcester, MA 01606

your answer, if any, on or before 08/24/2026. If you fail to do so, the court will proceed to the hearing and adjudication of this action. You are also required to file a copy of your answer, if any, in the office of the Register of this Court.

WITNESS, Hon. Kathryn M. Bailey, First Justice of this Court.

Date: May 28, 2026

IDX1031821

June 5, 2026