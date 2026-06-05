Bills Towing-Auction Notice
Published 1:30 am Friday, June 5, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on June 10, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
77 AMCC 21’ MH
05 Buell Blast
90 Cadi Allante
05 Chry 300
13 Dodge Dart
17 Ford Fusion
13 Geo Metro 17 Honda Fit
08 Jeep Compass
03 SPRIN 25’/TVL
09 Kia Sedona
07 Kia Spectra
00 Lexus GS
16 Lexus IS
99 Lexus RX
02 Pontiac Grand Prix
06 Pontiac Grand Prix
99 Saturn SL 1
17 Suzuki GSX-R 1000
95 Toyota 4 Runner
04 Toyota Highlander
11 VW Jetta
02 VW Passat
IDX-1031701
June 5, 2026