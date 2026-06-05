Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on June 10, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

77 AMCC 21’ MH

05 Buell Blast

90 Cadi Allante

05 Chry 300

13 Dodge Dart

17 Ford Fusion

13 Geo Metro 17 Honda Fit

08 Jeep Compass

03 SPRIN 25’/TVL

09 Kia Sedona

07 Kia Spectra

00 Lexus GS

16 Lexus IS

99 Lexus RX

02 Pontiac Grand Prix

06 Pontiac Grand Prix

99 Saturn SL 1

17 Suzuki GSX-R 1000

95 Toyota 4 Runner

04 Toyota Highlander

11 VW Jetta

02 VW Passat

IDX-1031701

June 5, 2026