No. 26-4-03388-6 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

In Re The Estate of:

JAMES LEE ELLISON,

Deceased.

The individual named below has been appointed as Executor of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Executor or the Executor’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Executor served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

JUNE 3, 2026

/s/ Kelly Lumley

Executor

/s/ Michelle R. Siebenaler, WSBA # 42137

Attorney for Executor Address for Mailing or Service:

SIEBENALER LAW, PLLC

909 S. 336th St., Ste 102

Federal Way, WA 98003

(253) 397-4674

Court of probate proceedings

and cause number:

King County Superior Court: 26-4-03388-6 KNT

IDX-1031810

June 3, 10, 17, 2026