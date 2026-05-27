City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

City of Tacoma

Generation/Natural Resources

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS PG26-0084F

Cowlitz Catchable Trout

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, sendbid@cityoftacoma.org as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals. Late submittals will be returned unopened and rejected as non-responsive.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

sendbid@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal.

Bid Opening: Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Sealed submittals in response to a RFB will be opened Tuesday’s at 11:15 a.m. by a purchasing representative and read aloud during a public bid opening held at the Tacoma Public Utilities Administrative Building North, 3628 S. 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409, conference room M-1, located on the main floor. They will also be held virtually Tuesday’s at 11:15 a.m. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782. Submittals in response to an RFP, RFQ or RFI will be recorded as received. As soon as possible, after 1:00 PM, on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

• Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

• Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will not be held.

Project Scope: The successful Contractor will supply and plant up to 50,000 pounds of hatchery, adipose clipped, trout, 1-3 fish per pound, into designated streams, lakes, and reservoirs in Lewis County annually between March and August beginning in 2027 for the Tacoma Power Cowlitz Hydroelectric Project to meet its FERC license mitigation obligations. The trout will be released to areas designated by Tacoma Power that are within 65 road miles (one-way) of Toledo, Washington. One delivery a week, preferably on Thursdays, will be required unless agreed upon by both Tacoma Power and the Contractor.

Estimate: $1,070,000 (1-Year + 4 amendments TOTAL)

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code and in accordance with State of Washington law.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing the contact listed below in the Additional Information section.

Title VI Information:

“The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Ryan Foster, Senior Buyer by email to rFoster1@tacoma.gov.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies

procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX1031413

May 27, 2026