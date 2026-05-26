No. 26-4-00630-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE PROBATE OF

JAMES R. SAUNDERS,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were

commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to Creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 26, 2026

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: ANNE M. LIPKE

ATTY FOR PERSONAL REP: Law Office of Neil R. Sarles

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 114 Second Avenue S., Suite 108

Edmonds, WA 98020

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS AND CAUSE NO: Pierce County Superior Court

26-4-00630-2

/s/ RUTH APAHIDEAN, WSBA #56707

Attorney for ANNE M. LIPKE

The Law Office of Neil R. Sarles

114 Second Avenue S, Ste 108

Edmonds, WA 98020

ruth@sarles.com

(206) 682-1771

IDX1031327

May 26, June 2, 9, 2026