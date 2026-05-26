Kintop-NOTICE TO UNLOCATED HEIRS

NOTICE TO UNLOCATED HEIRS

Any Heirs of David Douglas Kintop, deceased, who cannot presently be located are hereby notified that the Estate is being administered in the Pierce County Superior Court, Case No. 25-4-02763-8. Any heir or person asserting an interest in the Estate must contact the Personal Representative, Mignon Nole Main-Kintop at 16426 38th Ave E, Tacoma, WA 98466, within 30 days of this notice. Administration of the Estate will continue in accordance with Washington law if no response is received.

IDX1031281

May 26, 2026