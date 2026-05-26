Case No. 26-4-03895-1 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATES OF

NICKIE D. KNOWLES

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 26, 2026

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Terill A Fraser

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Aaron A. Jennings, WSBA# 30566

Of Lombino Martino, P.S.

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

Lombino Martino, P.S.

9315 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW

Suite 201, Lakewood, WA 98499

IDX-1031340

May 26, June 2, 9, 2026