METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA—REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: ONLINE BENEFITS ADMINISTRATION SYSTEM RFP NO. A2026-05

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive proposals for RFP No. A2026-05 Online Benefits Administration System until June 2, 2026, by 12:00 P.M. Proposals shall be submitted by email to dwprocurement@parkstacoma.gov.

Proposals received after that time will be considered non-responsive.

Please see the full RFP on the Parks Tacoma Website: https://www.parkstacoma.gov/about/contract-bidding/requests-for-proposals-qualifications/ Email questions to dwprocurement@parkstacoma.gov

IDX1031035

May 18, 26, 2026