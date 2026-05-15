NO. 26-4-03847-1 SEA

NONPROBATE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In the Matter of the Estate of

SHANNON M. FRY,

Deceased.

JOSHUA G. MILLER, the undersigned Notice Agent, has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named Decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this Notice with the court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as Notice Agent or of the appointment of a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this Notice with the court, a cause number regarding the Decedent has not been issued to any other Notice Agent and a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorneys at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided in RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and RCW 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication of this Notice: May 15, 2026

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on May 7, 2026, at Bellevue, Washington, that the foregoing is true and correct.

/s/ JOSHUA G. MILLER, Notice Agent

Attorneys for Notice Agent: Kathryn L. Ludwick, WSBA No. 46634

LUDWICK & PHILLIPS LEGACY

LAW GROUP, PLLC

Aaron D. Phillips, WSBA No. 46691 LUDWICK & PHILLIPS LEGACY

LAW GROUP, PLLC

Address for Mailing or Service: Aaron D. Phillips, Esq. LUDWICK & PHILLIPS LEGACY LAW GROUP, PLLC 11005 Main Street

Bellevue, Washington 98004

Court of Notice Agent’s Declaration Oath and cause number: King County Superior Court

Cause No. 26-4-03847-1 SEA

IDX-1030816

May 15, 22, 29, 2026