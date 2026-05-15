NO. 26-4-01180-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

PEGGY ELFRIEDE McKECHNIE,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

May 15, 2026

Personal Representative

GARY MCKECHNIE

Attorney for the Estate:

JEFFREY M. ALLEN

Address for Mailing or Service:

1103 Shaw Rd.

Puyallup, WA 98372

IDX-1030800

May 15, 22, 29, 2026